Polycarbonate Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Polycarbonate is a category of thermoplastic polymers that are lightweight, robust, and amorphous. Bisphenol A and phosgene are polymerized or polycondensed to produce this compound. When exposed to heat, polycarbonate progressively transforms from a solid to a liquid. Optical transparency, oxidative and thermal stability, and moisture, chemical, heat, and electrical resistance are all features of this material. Safety glass, eye lenses, architectural glazing, semiconductor equipment components, and translucent manifolds are all made of polycarbonate.

Market Trends:

The polycarbonate market is being driven by increased industrialization and need for lightweight, shatter-resistant products. Lighting systems, headlamp lenses, and exterior/interior components are all made with polycarbonate resins mixed with other polymers. Furthermore, the widespread use of hollow polycarbonates in the production of thermally insulated consumer electrical products is driving up demand. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced gadgets, such as AR and VR-based devices, sensors, and drones, is fueling market expansion. The agricultural industry's widespread use of polycarbonate to make UV-resistant roof panels and sheets in agricultural outbuildings is predicted to fuel the polycarbonate market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Chi Mei Corporation

Covestro AG

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

LG Chem

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

SABIC

Teijin Limited

Trinseo

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, imports & exports and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sheets and Films

Fibers

Blends

Tubes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Construction, Sports and Recreational

Optical Media

Appliances and Housewares

Packaging

Medical and Ophthalmic

Others

Imports and Exports:

Import Trends

Import Breakup by Country

Export Trends

Export Breakup by Country

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

