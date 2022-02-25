Plastic Bandages Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Johnson & Johnson, BSN Medical, 3M

Plastic Bandages Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Bandages Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Plastic Bandages Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Plastic bandages are used as adhesive strips for minor cuts, abrasions, and puncture wounds. These bandages protect the wound from bacteria, dirt, and friction. The healing process becomes slow at the time of injury. Therefore, such dressings, which have antiseptic properties are used. Plastic bandages faster the healing and are used as primary treatment in wound management, expect in cases of burns, deep abrasion, and excess bleeding. These sterile dressing covers are easy to use, cheap, and easy to store.

Global Plastic Bandages Market Drivers

Plastic bandages are used in managing minor cuts, punctures, incisions, and abrasions caused in routine activity, household chores, or sports activity. Therefore, increasing incidents of minor cuts, punctures, incisions, and abrasions is expected to boost growth of the global plastic bandages market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidences of diabetic wounds is also expected to drive the market growth. For instance, according to the American College of Physicians’ report on ‘The Diabetic Foot’ in 2017, the global incidence of diabetic wounds is around 6.3%. Increasing health awareness among the populace is also expected to boost demand for plastic bandages, thereby aiding in the market growth. Plastic bandages aid to speed up the healing process and protect wounds from infection. Moreover, Wounds Australia (Australian Wound Management Association) has introduced concept of Wound Awareness week for Australian people and started creating awareness by posting about wound care and essential information for awareness in 2017.

There are various types of bandages used for several different reasons so manufactures continuously focus on developing new categories of products. For instance, in 2016 Curad introduced products such as ‘Soothe & Cool’, ‘QuickStop’, and ‘Truly Ouchless’ plastic for use in home-care settings. These products are highly used by sports players because of rough use and gentle cure because it gives protection, without the hurtful removal and is available in various sizes and variety of packs. Moreover, Medline Industries Inc. also offers products such as QuickStop product line, a spray bandages which consists of oxidized cellulose powder that works to stop the bleeding fast. Factors such as multiple varieties of available products with features such as antibacterial function, affordability, and everyday necessity in first-aid are expected to propel the global plastic bandages market growth over the forecast period.

In veterinary care, plastic bandages of various shape (depending on the type of wound) are widely used to heal wounds of pets. Various plastic bandages used in the veterinary sector include, glue-free self-adhesive tapes, antimicrobial bandages, and various other sterile adhesive bandages. Therefore, increasing use of plastic bandages for veterinary care is also expected to drive the global plastic bandages market growth.

Global Plastic Bandages Market Restraints

The wide availability of alternative products is restraining the global plastic bandages market growth. Products used instead of plastic bandages include, dusting powder, creams, and dressings with cotton and gauze. Various liquid bandages also aid in healing animal injuries and are easy to handle and do not require special care while using. Adhesive tapes (clozeX) are used to heal wounds by pulling the skin in inward direction so that the skin gets joined together, and bandages hold the skin in place and promotes healing without leaving scars. Moreover, organizations such as Zero Waste Team is promoting the use of eco-friendly bandages such as organic cotton plasters, paper medical tapes, and new liquid plaster (Germolene). These factors are expected to restrain the global plastic bandages market growth over the projected period.

Global Plastic Bandages Market - Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global plastic bandages market over the forecast period, due to the availability of several manufactures in the market such as Medline Industries Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., and 3M. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market due to increasing prevalence of diabetes. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, Asia region accounts for 60% of the worldwide diabetic population. Diabetic people tend to have slower wound healing process compared to healthy counterparts. This in turn may increase adoption of plastic bandages among the diabetic population, thereby supporting the global plastic bandages market growth.

Leading Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global plastic bandages market include Johnson & Johnson, BSN Medical, 3M, Acelity L.P. Inc., Medline Industries Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Nitto Denko Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type,

Flexible Fabric Bandages

Cohesive Fixation Bandages

Spray Bandages

Self-adhesive Nonstick Bandages

By Distribution Channel,

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

