Automotive Pumps Market Look Forward Growing Technological Advancements is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2027

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Pumps Market was accounted for US$ 51,885.07 Mn in terms of value and 738,923 units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.8% for the period 2019-2027.

The Coherent Market Insights research report is an essential document for Automotive Pumps market enthusiasts, policymakers, investors, and players. In addition, this market report also provides top to a bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and the developing business sectors. For a clear knowledge of the market, every aspect covered in the study has been examined and presented in detail. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives a clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years.

Rising urbanization and evolving lifestyles have been greatly improving the car industry, thus further increasing the automotive pumps' market. Newer automobiles are provided with sophisticated technology and advanced features, obeying all new quality, emissions, performance, and safety norms. As a result, automobiles today are considerably more fuel-efficient as well as safer than previous models. In fact, it is not uncommon to find numerous car owners making full use of car manufacturers' pumps and accessories to enhance their automobiles' efficiency and safety.



➤ Launch of new fuel engines is expected to propel growth of the global automotive pumps market. For instance, in February 2020, Mahindra launched new 190hp 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine at Auto Expo 2020.

➤ R&D in automotive pumps is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global automotive pumps market. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland, reported assessment of problems of maintaining fuel injection pumps of marine diesel engines.

➤ Among product types, the demand for electric automotive pumps is higher compared to their mechanical counterparts. This can be attributed to higher energy efficiency of electric automotive pumps.

➤ Among regions, Europe is expected to witness decline in the automotive pumps market, owing to emergence of Covid-19. For instance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the new car registrations in the U.K. decreased by 44% in March 2020 compared that in March 2019.

➤ The automotive pumps market in North America has witnessed automobile recalls due to faulty pumps. For instance, in October 2020, Toyota and Lexus expanded a recall of 1.5 million cars, trucks, and SUVs because their fuel pumps could stop working and cause a sudden stall or hesitation while driving.

➤Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive pumps market, owing to increasing expansion of production capacity. For instance, in July 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH inaugurated its new plant in Bidadi, Bangalore, India.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:-

➟ JTEKT Corporation

➟ ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

➟ Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

➟ WABCO Holdings Inc.

➟ Concentric AB

➟ TI Automotive Ltd.

➟Continental AG

➟ SHW AG

➟ Delphi Automotive LLP

➟ Pricol Ltd.

➟ DENSO Corporation

➟ Robert Bosch GmbH

➟ HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

➟ Magneti Marelli S.p.A

➟ Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

➟ Magna International Inc.

➟Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

➟ KSPG AG.



January 2019: JTEKT Corporation launched its latest mobility technologies including automotive pumps at North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

Key Highlights of the Report:-

✤ Market Performance

✤ Market Outlook (2022-2027)

✤ Market Trends

✤ Market Drivers and Success Factors

✤ The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

✤ Value Chain Analysis

✤ Structure of the Global Market

✤ Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:-

The Automotive Pumps market study report provides a logical and comprehensive assessment of current competition and future trends. Aside from the financial overview, the commodities division component shares, sales data, the organization’s presence, and the corporate profile section all provide essential information about the key stakeholders. The research study objectives of the Automotive Pumps Market report are continuously involved in the research of the profile of key players that are established in recent times to keep the record updated.

This report gives market players access to detailed data about the global Automotive Pumps market such as growth drivers of the key factors, current trends impacting the market, and another key highlight of the report. To evaluate the market opportunities in the Automotive Pumps industry for investors, policymakers, stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for leading players.



Objectives of the Study:-

✤ To elucidate in-depth details about the key influencing factors of growth in the market including drivers, threats, opportunities, and constraints.

✤ The report provides details of leading niche company profiles.

✤ To analyze the important markets by presenting individual growth trends in the markets, growth prospects, and overall contribution to the overall growth of the market.

✤ In-detailed analysis of company players and identify their new opportunities.

✤ A deep research study of prioritized geographic and end-user markets.

✤ The report provides market statistics prepared with different industry standards such as SWOT, PESTLE, primary research, secondary research, and more.

✤ Market size summary for the products, services, technologies, platforms, and solutions in the selected countries

✤ Market value and annual growth of the products and services, by category

✤ Summary of product development attributes to new markets.

✤ Stakeholder perceptions for the future of the Automotive Pumps market.