Online Microtransaction Market Grows With The Expansion Of The Gaming Industry

The Business Research Company’s Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the gaming industry is to act as a major driver for the development of the online microtransaction market. Online microtransaction uses real money to gain access to currency in-game or virtual items, which improves the gaming experience of the player. Therefore, the growth of the gaming and video gaming industry is expected to propel the revenues for online microtransaction market growth in the near future.

Online microtransaction market trends include the companies adopting new loot box policies in order to adhere to the guidelines of the U.S. game industry trade group, the Entertainment Software Association is gaining popularity in the market. Companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are planning to have new policies by the end of 2020. Consequently, the players aiming to adopt new disclosure policies of a loot box is the latest trend shaping the growth of the online microtransactions market.

The global online microtransaction market size is expected to grow from $59.49 billion in 2021 to $67.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global online microtransaction market share is expected to reach $106.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

In April 2020, Riot Games, an American video game developer, publisher, and esports tournament organizer acquired Hypixel Studios Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition represents the expansion of a long-standing relationship, with Hypixel Studios gaining access to Riot Games’ experience in developing and publishing acclaimed, player-focused games. Hypixel Studios Inc., a Canada based Computer game developer.

Major players covered in the global online microtransaction industry are SmileGate (CrossFire), Riot Games, Inc., Nexon Co., Ltd., Wargaming.net, NCSoft, Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., NetEase Inc., Microsoft Corp., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., CyberAgent Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, Niantic Inc., and Take-Two Interactive.

TBRC’s global online microtransaction market report is segmented by type into in-game currencies, random chance purchases, in-game items, expiration, by device into mobile, console, PC, by model into prepay model, post pay model, others.



Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (In-Game Currencies, Random Chance Purchases, In-Game Items, Expiration), By Device (Mobile, Console, PC), By Model (Prepay Model, Post-pay Model) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a online microtransaction market overview, forecast online microtransaction market size and growth for the whole market, online microtransaction market segments, geographies, online microtransaction market trends, online microtransaction market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

