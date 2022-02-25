Global Pipeline Safety Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Pipeline Safety Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pipeline safety market size is expected to grow from $7.75 billion in 2021 to $8.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The change in the pipeline safety market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $12.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. The increase in demand for oil and gas leads to the development of pipeline infrastructure, which eventually drives the growth of the pipeline safety market.

The global pipeline safety market consists of sales of pipelines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide software technology and solutions to protect and secure pipelines that carry energy products such as crude oil, natural gas, and other fuels. Integration of pipeline safety into pipelines allows monitoring and controlling the main network connectivity and also has various benefits such as reduction of liability, less insurance cost, and low administration cost.

Global Pipeline Safety Market Trends

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) for detecting issues in the pipeline is a key trend in the pipeline safety market. The technologies like artificial intelligence, and leak detection software improve pipeline security and safety.

Global Pipeline Safety Market Segments

The global pipeline safety market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By End-User: Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products, Others

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

By Geography: The global pipeline safety market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pipeline safety global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pipeline safety global market, pipeline safety global market share, pipeline safety global market segments and geographies, pipeline safety global market players, pipeline safety global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pipeline safety global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, ABB Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AVEVA, Senstar, Perma-Pipe, Future Fiber Technologies, Leater, Total Safety, TTK, Rockwell Automation Inc, Cisco Systems, HCL Technologies and ESRI Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

