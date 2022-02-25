Government Council Adopts Draft Decree Extending State of Health Emergency to March 31

MOROCCO, February 25 - The Council of Government, convened on Thursday, decided to extend of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory until March 31, 2022, to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of COVID-19 measures taken by public authorities.

The Council adopted the draft decree No. 2.22.140, presented by the Minister of the Interior Abdelouafi Laftit, extending the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to combat the spread of COVID-19, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing after the Council's meeting.

This draft decree aims to extend the period of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory starting from February 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 6 p.m., said the minister.

MAP 24 February 2022