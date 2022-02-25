Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,262 in the last 365 days.

Government Council Adopts Draft Decree Extending State of Health Emergency to March 31

Government Council Adopts Draft Decree Extending State of Health Emergency to March 31

MOROCCO, February 25 - The Council of Government, convened on Thursday, decided to extend of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory until March 31, 2022, to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of COVID-19 measures taken by public authorities.

The Council adopted the draft decree No. 2.22.140, presented by the Minister of the Interior Abdelouafi Laftit, extending the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to combat the spread of COVID-19, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing after the Council's meeting.

This draft decree aims to extend the period of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory starting from February 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 6 p.m., said the minister.

MAP 24 February 2022

You just read:

Government Council Adopts Draft Decree Extending State of Health Emergency to March 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.