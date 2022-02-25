Russia-Ukraine Crisis Will Have No Impact on National Market Supply - Government Spokesperson

MOROCCO, February 25 - The Russia-Ukraine crisis will have no impact on the national market supply, said, on Thursday in Rabat, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas.

"This conflict will have no impact on the Moroccan market supply and the availability of necessary food," said Baitas at a press briefing after the Council of Government, noting in this regard that the government has taken the initiative to import large quantities of wheat during January and February.

The national stock of soft wheat and durum has been strengthened, he said, adding that the government will take the necessary measures to reduce the impact of rising prices of some products.

Regarding the possibility of enacting a rectifying finance law in connection with the international geopolitical context, Baitas ruled out this hypothesis. "There is no need to amend the finance law," he said.

He explained that the government "has room to maneuver in order to cope with a set of constraints imposed by the international situation and closely monitor food prices."

MAP 24 February 2022