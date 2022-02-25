Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,289 in the last 365 days.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Will Have No Impact on National Market Supply - Government Spokesperson

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Will Have No Impact on National Market Supply - Government Spokesperson

MOROCCO, February 25 - The Russia-Ukraine crisis will have no impact on the national market supply, said, on Thursday in Rabat, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas.

"This conflict will have no impact on the Moroccan market supply and the availability of necessary food," said Baitas at a press briefing after the Council of Government, noting in this regard that the government has taken the initiative to import large quantities of wheat during January and February.

The national stock of soft wheat and durum has been strengthened, he said, adding that the government will take the necessary measures to reduce the impact of rising prices of some products.

Regarding the possibility of enacting a rectifying finance law in connection with the international geopolitical context, Baitas ruled out this hypothesis. "There is no need to amend the finance law," he said.

He explained that the government "has room to maneuver in order to cope with a set of constraints imposed by the international situation and closely monitor food prices."

MAP 24 February 2022

You just read:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Will Have No Impact on National Market Supply - Government Spokesperson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.