International Book Fair to Take Place in Rabat from June 5: Minister

MOROCCO, February 25 - The International Book Fair (SIEL) will be held from June 5 in Rabat, the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, announced on Thursday.

The transfer of this cultural event, usually organized in Casablanca, is due to the redevelopment of the exhibition space in the economic capital into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, he explained during a briefing held after the Government Council.

Two cities were initially candidates to host SIEL, namely El Jadida and Rabat, before the choice went to Rabat, designated this year cultural capital of Africa and of the Islamic world, he said, noting that the Fair will return to its original place once the Ministry of Health will stop to use the place to treat COVID-19 patients.

Calls for tenders related to this Fair will be launched in the coming days, he added, welcoming on this occasion the Council of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region for its support to this international cultural event.

MAP 24 February 2022