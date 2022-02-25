Blockchain AI Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Blockchain AI Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain AI market size s expected to grow from $297.62 million in 2021 to $384.44 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in the blockchain AI market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $934.45 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.9%. The growing demand for accessing and managing data efficiently contributed to the blockchain AI market growth.

Want to learn more on the blockchain AI market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4027&type=smp

The global blockchain AI market consists of sales of blockchain AI technology and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide blockchain and AI technology. Block chain is a decentralized network of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines which are programmed so that machines can think like humans and mimic their actions. Blockchain AI convergence is inevitable because both the technology with data and value. Blockchain enables secure storage and sharing of data whereas AI can analyze and generate insights from data to generate value.

Global Blockchain AI Market Trends

Growing investment in Blockchain AI technology by enterprises is considered as an emerging blockchain AI market trend. Artificial Intelligence refers to the machine that perform intelligent task performed by humans. Block chain is a decentralized networks of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system. The development of artificial intelligence applied to big data together with the security offered by blockchain technology creates the perfect combination for the management of large databases. Blockchain technology, in particular, has shown immense potential when coupled with machine learning functionality.

Global Blockchain AI Market Segments

The global blockchain AI market is segmented:

By Technology: Computer Vision, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others

By Vertical: BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Science, Manufacturing, Media and Environment, Automotive, Others

By Application: Smart Contract, Payment, Data Security, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Business Process Optimization, Others

By Geography: The global blockchain artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global blockchain AI market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain AI market overviews, blockchain AI industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global blockchain AI global market, blockchain AI global market share, blockchain AI global market segments and geographies, blockchain AI market players, blockchain AI market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain AI market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CommScope, Nexans SA, Legrand, Corning Inc, Belden Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panduit Corp, Furukawa Electric, ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Superior Essex, R&M, Hitachi Cable, Teknon Corporation, Brand-Rex, Paige Electric, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Connectix Ltd, Electra Link Inc, VIA Technology, Network Cabling Services, Desert Communications, Xin Networks, Synergy Solution, AFL, Intelligent Business Technology, Black Box Network Services, Vega Global, Broadcom Inc and Sterlite Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Blockchain Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-global-market-report

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-agriculture-and-food-supply-chain-global-market-report

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

