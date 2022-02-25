Digital Signature Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 32% Through 2026

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital signature market is expected to grow from $3.79 billion in 2021 to $5.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. The change in the digital signature market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $15.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.3%. Supporting policies by the governments of various nations drove the digital signature global market.

The global digital signature market consists of sales of digital signature solutions and related services. A digital signature is an electronic signature and is equivalent to a handwritten signature or stamped seal. It offers more inherent security and is expected to solve the problems of tampering and impersonation. The digital signature solutions include software and hardware solutions, and related services.

Global Digital Signature Market Trends

The digital signature solutions providing companies are integrating blockchain technology with the digital signature. The goal of integrating blockchain with a digital signature is to offer users the possibility to certify integrity and time stamp.

Global Digital Signature Market Segments

The global digital signature market is segmented:

By Offering: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Retail, Real Estate, Others

By Geography: The global digital sign market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital signature global market overviews, digital signature global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital signature market, digital signature global market share, digital signature global market segments and geographies, digital signature global market trends, digital signature global market players, digital signature global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital signature global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adobe systems, DocuSign Inc., Ascertia, Identrust, SIGNiX, Gemalto, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company), Rpost Technologies, Secured Signing Limited, OneSpan, Hellosign, Globalsign, MultiCert, RightSignature, Zoho Corp, Esignlive By Vasco, Arthur D. Little, Shachihata Inc., Glykka LLC, eSign Genie, SignaShare, KeepSolid Inc, GetAccept Inc, Symtrax Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corporation, International Business solutions llc, Korea SYSTEM’s TECH Inc, Kotrade Inc and Oracle Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

