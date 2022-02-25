Strategies For Global Video Conferencing Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2022-– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the video conferencing market size is expected to grow from $6.03 billion in 2021 to $6.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The change in the video conference market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. As per TBRC’s global video conferencing market report the market is expected to reach $9.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The launch of 5G technology contributed to the growth of video conferencing market during the forecast period.

The video conferencing market consists of sales of video conferencing software and its related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable users in different locations to conduct face-to-face meetings without the necessity to move to one place together. Video conferencing increases performance, saves time, minimizes travel costs, and facilitates collaboration. Video conferencing allows the power to encourage all those benefits without the necessity for constant travel for face-to-face communication.

Global Video Conferencing Market Trends

Gamification in video meetings is a leading trend gaining popularity in the video conferencing market. Video conferencing companies introducing gamification for corporate end-users in their video meetings to improve employee performance and drive productivity. Gamification includes components of game design, such as tasks, points, badges, and rewards in a non-game sense. Employers might split their workers into small groups and then using screen sharing and annotation functions, make them work on an activity remotely in a video conference. Moreover, few companies in the media and entertainment market are introducing gamification in their video meetings to attract a greater number of users and improve user experience.

Global Video Conferencing Market Segments

The global video conferencing market is segmented:

By Conference Type: Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop, Service-Based Video Conferencing System

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End-Use: Corporate, Education, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense, Others

By Geography: The global video conference market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video conferencing market overviews, analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global video conferencing market, share, market segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The video conferencing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco Systems Inc; Polycom; Adobe Systems; Microsoft Corporation; Vidyo Inc; Zoom Video Communication Inc; Logitech International S.A.; Panasonic Corporation; ZTE Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; Lifesize Inc.; Verizon Communucation; Alphabet; Fuze inc; Facebook Inc.; Starleaf; Premiere Global Services Inc.; ezTalks Technology Co. Ltd; Bharti Airtel; Reliance jio Infocomm Limited; Blue Jeans Network Inc; Array Telepresence Inc and West Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

