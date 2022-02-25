Digital PC Games Market Grows As Players Are Impelled By The Convenience To Access Games

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand to avail PC games digitally is contributing to the growth of the digital PC games market. The advantage of convenience, cross-buying, and easy to store that are provided by digital distribution impel the players to access the access PC games digitally. The gamers can get pre-loaded games when they are pre-ordered and will have immediate access to the games the moment they are launched in the market. According to a survey conducted by GameIndustry.biz along with Ipsos, 30% of respondents considered buying digitally due to the low price that is being offered and 20% bought them for a discount. 15% responded that they will have access to the games as soon as they see it on any other platform and 7% responded that they would pre-order to get access to the games when it is launched in the market. The increasing demand for digital distribution will drive the online PC games market growth.

In July 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment, a US-based video game and digital entertainment company acquired Nixxes Software B.V., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Sony port more PlayStation games to PC. Nixxes Software B.V. is a Netherland-based company specialized in video game design, development and porting.

Read more on the Global Digital PC Games Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pc-games-global-market-report

The global digital PC games market size is expected to grow from $9.19 billion in 2021 to $10.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global digital PC games market share is expected to reach $19.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Digital PC games industry trends include the emergence of cloud gaming which is gaining popularity in the market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number of users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware. For instance, in November 2019, Google has launched Stadia, a cloud gaming service capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, in 14 different countries with 22 games during the launch.

Major players covered in the global digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo and Electronic Arts.

TBRC’s global digital PC games market report is segmented by game subscription model into premium, freemium, by platform into windows, iOS, others, by audience into social gamers, serious gamers, core gamers.

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2022 – By Game Subscription Model (Premium, Freemium), By Platform (Windows, IOS), By Audience (Social Gamer, Serious Gamers, Core Gamers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital PC games market overview, forecast digital PC games market size and growth for the whole market, digital PC games market segments, geographies, digital PC games market trends, digital PC games market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Digital PC Games Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3030&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Browser Games Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Mobile Games, Pay-to-Play Games, Free-to-Play Games, Pay-in-Play Games), By End User (Smartphone and Tablet, PC, TV), By Operating System (IOS, Android, Windows), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/browser-games-global-market-report

Console Games Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Digital Console Games, Online/Microtransaction Console, Physical Console Games), By Application (Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy), By Device (TV, Computer/PC, System Consoles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/console-games-global-market-report

Role Playing Games Market -By of Product (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (Mmorpgs), Action-Based Rpgs, Turn-Based Rpgs, Puzzle Rpgs, Tactical Rpgs), By Platform (Pc Rpg, Mobile Rpgs, Console Rpgs), By Distribution (Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical), By Gender Of Gamer (Male, Female), By Age Of Gamer (Below 18, 18-35, 36-49, Above 50), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/role-playing-games-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC