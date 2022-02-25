Telehealth Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telehealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global telehealth market reached a value of US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Telehealth refers to the use of tele- and digital communication technology to deliver clinical and non-clinical services over long distances. Video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and other technologies are among them. Consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, and other services are available through telehealth solutions. Additionally, these solutions aid in the conduct of administrative meetings as well as the delivery of medical education using information and communication technology (ICT).

Market Trends

Due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, telehealth technologies for online consultation and treatment have become widely adopted around the world. Furthermore, the growing senior population, as well as the growing requirement for home monitoring devices, are fueling demand for these systems. Furthermore, various technological breakthroughs, as well as the emergence of health monitoring smartphone apps, are boosting market expansion. The market's growth has been aided by the growing use of smart devices and wearables to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, and other vital signs. In addition, rising investments in medical sciences, as well as rapid advancements in telecommunication technologies, are expected to boost the telehealth industry.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric),

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and geography

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

