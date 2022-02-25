Telehealth Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telehealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global telehealth market reached a value of US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Telehealth refers to the use of tele- and digital communication technology to deliver clinical and non-clinical services over long distances. Video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and other technologies are among them. Consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, and other services are available through telehealth solutions. Additionally, these solutions aid in the conduct of administrative meetings as well as the delivery of medical education using information and communication technology (ICT).
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, telehealth technologies for online consultation and treatment have become widely adopted around the world. Furthermore, the growing senior population, as well as the growing requirement for home monitoring devices, are fueling demand for these systems. Furthermore, various technological breakthroughs, as well as the emergence of health monitoring smartphone apps, are boosting market expansion. The market's growth has been aided by the growing use of smart devices and wearables to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, and other vital signs. In addition, rising investments in medical sciences, as well as rapid advancements in telecommunication technologies, are expected to boost the telehealth industry.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3bIxGfc
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Aerotel Medical Systems
Allscripts Healthcare LLC
AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
American Well Corporation
Biotelemetry Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric),
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Medtronic Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Teladoc Health Inc.
The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and geography
Breakup by Component:
Software
Hardware
Services
Breakup by Communication Technology:
Video Conferencing
mHealth Solutions
Others
Breakup by Hosting Type:
Cloud-Based and Web-based
On-Premises
Breakup by Application:
Teleconsultation and Telementoring
Medical Education and Training
Teleradiology
Telecardiology
Tele-ICU
Tele-Psychiatry
Tele-Dermatology
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Providers
Patients
Payers
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Steam Autoclaves Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mjb7DY
Hospital Information System Market Report: https://bit.ly/2VMZt8Y
Capnography Devices Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YOeysj
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iiwwuu
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YNhHs5
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here