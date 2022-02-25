Singapore Airlines to re-open commercial flights to Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, February 25 -

Guests arrive Đà Nẵng International Airport. Singapore Airlines will resume regular commercial flights to the central city from March 27. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

HÀ NỘI — Singapore Airlines will resume regular commercial flights to Đà Nẵng City from March 27 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It will operate one daily round trip between Đà Nẵng and Singapore in the morning every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; and the afternoon every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The carrier will gradually raise the frequency of flights to meet the increasing demand of tourists.

Before the pandemic, Singapore was one of the key markets for Đà Nẵng tourism, with four direct flights per day.

The resumption of regular international flights is considered a good sign for the city in its efforts of re-opening international tourism activities after a long time affected by the pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Đà Nẵng asked the Đà Nẵng Air Traffic Management Corporation to issue a “Notice To Airmen” on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15.

After Singapore, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Qatar Airways will also re-start international routes between Vietnam and other key markets such as Incheon, Busan, Jeju of the Republic of Korea; Narita of Japan, and Doha of Qatar. — VNS