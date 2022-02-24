To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

Dear Mr. Federal President,

Thank you for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Austria.

In my turn, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend sincerely congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on this landmark date in our bilateral relations.

The current state of friendly relations built between our countries over the past period is gratifying. Our cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and other areas serves the interests of our countries and peoples.

I believe that our traditional friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, which were built on a solid foundation, will continue to develop and expand both bilaterally and within international organizations.

I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Austria everlasting prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 February 2022