President visits Chimboy Guzari mahalla in Nukus

UZBEKISTAN, February 24 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Chimboy Guzari Mahalla in Nukus.

It is not for nothing that the Head of the state came here to become familiar with the living conditions of the population. People have been settling in these places since the 2000s. The houses were built without a plan, the streets are chaotic, there was not enough electricity and drinking water.

More than 14 thousand people live in the mahalla. The issue of improving the social infrastructure was arising. And recently the mahalla was landscaped within the framework of the Obod Mahalla (Prosperous Neighborhood) program. Streets have been repaired, pedestrian paths have been built. A transformer has been installed and power grids have been laid. Ditches have been cleared, trees have been planted.

There were no jobs and medical services in the mahalla. Therefore, a sewing enterprise is organized using lightweight structures. More than 300 women are provided with jobs here. The Head of the state talked with them.

“I am glad to see the changes in the mahalla, that you have a job. If a woman has a business, then she has a good mood and well-being in the family. We need to do more in this direction. Of course, it won't be easy. But we are one family. We can implement all plans together”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President gave instructions on the construction of the mahalla center, landscaping and other difficult areas in the city.

The President also examined the new medical center. Plans for the construction of new clinics and the organization of medical clusters in Karakalpakstan were discussed here.

Eight houses on Kuktepa Mahalla Street have been turned into exemplary ones. Yards are put in order, greenhouses are built. The President visited Gabit Jusupov’s house.

“Since yesterday, we have started visiting the most remote, most difficult areas of Karakalpakstan. I have just been told: it turns out that there are seven more mahallas in Nukus with poor conditions. We have drawn up plans for the improvement of the situation with roads, water supply, electricity in these mahallas”, the Head of the state said.

Source: UzA