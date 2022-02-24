Gov. Kemp: High-end Furniture Company Serena & Lily to Create 75 Jobs at New Distribution Facility in Rincon

GEORGIA, February 24 - About Serena & Lily Founded in 2003, Serena & Lily is a design-driven luxury interiors brand inspiring discerning customers with timeless proprietary products and high levels of personalized service to create homes of their own. Known for its casual yet sophisticated look with a polished coastal aesthetic, the brand inspires customers with a distinct, optimistic point of view that embodies relaxed elegance. Categories include furniture, bedding, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, lighting, art and décor. Serena & Lily offers complimentary design services, allowing customers to work one-on-one with Serena & Lily’s expert in-house advisors, available for in-shop and virtual consultations, as well as in-home appointments to bring customers’ decorating visions to life. There are 15 design shops located in Atlanta, GA, Bethesda, MD, Boston, MA, Del Mar, CA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, East Hampton, NY, Newport Beach, CA, Pacific Palisades, CA, Palm Beach, FL, Philadelphia, PA, Summit, NJ, San Francisco, CA, West Hollywood, CA, and Westport, CT. The company is headquartered in Sausalito, California. Please visit www.serenaandlily.com for more information and to explore the collection.