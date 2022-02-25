Cosylab continues its work of bringing BNCT to cancer patients – a free online education seminar with renowned experts
As BNCT radiation treatment is emerging as a hopeful method of curing cancer, Cosylab is organizing a free webinar with world-renowned experts on March 2, 2022.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosylab continues its work of bringing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) to cancer patients and organizes a free online educational seminar with renowned experts
As Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) radiation treatment is emerging as a hopeful method of curing cancer, Cosylab is enabling BNCT companies to bring it to everyday clinical practice and deliver better health care to patients worldwide. The company has invited world-renowned experts on BNCT to discuss its clinical and industrial aspects in a free webinar on March 2.
BNCT is a targeted radiation cancer therapy in which neutron beams destroy only boron compound-bearing tumors without destroying neighboring normal tissue. BNCT has the potential to deliver highly effective and very cell-selective radiation therapy with a truly low impact on the patient’s quality of life, possibly less than all other radiation, chemotherapy or biological therapy modalities in current use.
Compared with conventional radiation therapy that requires as many as thirty to forty treatment appointments to prevent significant side effects to the patient, BNCT requires only one or perhaps two 20-minute to 30-minute hospital patient treatments. The latter could be ground-breaking in the active lives of many cancer patients.
Cosylab is a proven partner with over two decades of experience solving complex software challenges in radiation therapy. OncologyOne, Cosylab’s software suite of medical-grade products, supports a growing number of clinical and technical advancements in BNCT.
“We are excited to partner with companies bringing BNCT to clinical use, which is in line with Cosylab’s dedication to improving radiation therapy at the highest level and providing advanced cancer care to patients,” said Mark Plesko, CEO of Cosylab.
Estimates show that at least 1,800 BNCT devices could be operating in oncology departments worldwide in twenty years to meet global demand. Financing these compact accelerator-based devices and boron-based drugs will be one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the radiation therapy market.
“The future of BNCT looks bright. This therapy can deliver high treatment efficacy to oncology clinicians while ensuring short treatment time resulting in greater patient comfort during treatments, fewer side effects and faster recovery. BNCT has been clinically evaluated on treatment-resistant tumors in the most inaccessible anatomical locations. There are, of course, still many advances to be achieved to enhance the modality’s therapeutical value further and optimize the technology for higher-volume device manufacturing,” pointed out Marko Valjavec, Emerging Technologies Strategist at Cosylab, spearheading the company’s efforts to elevate the prospect of bringing novel BNCT treatment to patients across the globe.
To explore BNCT as a promising cancer treatment modality, Cosylab is organizing a free online session, “Boron Neutron Capture Therapy – Today’s Use and Future Aspects”, with world-renowned experts on March 2, 2022:
• Paul M. Busse, MD, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital
• Wolfgang Sauerwein, Prof. Dr. med, BNCT Global GmbH
• Thomas (Rock) Mackie, PhD, Emeritus Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison
• Akira Matsumura, MD, PhD, Dr. med, University of Tsukuba Hospital
• Toshinori Mitsumoto, Principle Engineer, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
• Elizabeth (Liz) Reczek, PhD, CEO, Neutron Therapeutics, Inc.
• Hanna Koivunoro, Chief Medical Physicist, Neutron Therapeutics, Inc.
• Seppo Pakala, Chief Medical Officer, Neutron Therapeutics, Inc.
• Robert Hill, COO, TAE Life Sciences
Register here to learn about BNCT and its clinical and industrial aspects from BNCT experts from around the globe.
***
About Cosylab
Cosylab is the leading provider of software solutions for the world’s most complex, precise and advanced systems. Our technology enables organisations to discover scientific breakthroughs, offer state-of-the-art cancer treatment and healthcare innovations, and bring clean fusion power to the future energy market. Our solutions are integrated into the most significant Big Science international projects, including CERN and ITER. We provide software products and services to the largest medical device manufacturers and cancer centres worldwide. Our engineering expertise helps innovative medical start-ups get their medical devices to patients faster. Through its headquarters in the EU and subsidiaries across Europe, North America and Asia, Cosylab has worked on hundreds of multi-year and multi-people projects worldwide. Learn more: radiotherapy.cosylab.com, www.cosylab.com
Metka Silar Sturm
Cosylab
+386 1 477 67 76
metka.sturm@cosylab.com