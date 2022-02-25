Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size is expected to Reach USD 61.14 Billion in 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing need for water treatment and rising application of water-soluble polymers in the paper industry are key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Water-Soluble Polymers Market size is expected to reach USD 61.14 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising need for water treatment across the world owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, which are resulting in degradation of water quality, is driving market revenue growth.

Governments of several countries are focusing on minimizing degradation of water quality and addressing the issue of declining availability of freshwater. For instance, China invested USD 80.7 billion in municipal wastewater treatment systems, including sewage pipeline construction and maintenance, new treatment facilities, rainwater-sewage diversion systems, sludge mitigation, and reclaimed water and initial rainfall treatment, in the 13th Five Year Plan of the country. The country is also planning to invest an additional USD 18.5 billion in wastewater treatment systems in rural areas in the 14th Five-Year Plan. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period

Major players in the market include BASF SE, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A., DuPont, SNF Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Merck Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., and Kemira Oyj.

The main application of water-soluble polymers are in water treatment, coagulation, flocculation, and sludge treatment. Water-soluble polymers are used for the treatment of potable water, municipal sewage, and ores. The paper industry is widely utilizing water-soluble polymers in the treatment of debarking water and of green liquor, retention, dewatering, and treatment of stickies, ultrafines, and water and sludge. Use of water-soluble polymers allows the paper industry to enhance equipment productivity and reduce water consumption and its impact on the environment, along with improving the quality of paper. Rising research & development activities for development of effective water-soluble polymers, such as Ashland Aquatherm specialty water-soluble polymers launched by Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc. to offer enhanced adhesion, performance, and flexibility in dry mortars formulations, is expected to support market growth.

Increasing focus on recycling of plastic waste, rising penetration of internet and e-commerce channels for sales, the advent of and rapid adoption of 3D printing to develop materials with enhanced properties and attributes, and growing demand for sustainable production of materials and chemicals have boosted the market growth over the recent past. In addition, rising focus on material informatics and application of ML and AI to improve R&D activities and capital expenditures, develop novel business models, and achieve greater agility in the production and manufacturing process of raw materials and chemicals to meet the growing demand from other end-use industries are some other key factors influencing the market growth and will continue to do so going ahead.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, BASF SE strengthened its business with water-soluble polyacrylates for use in household and commercial cleaning products and industrial applications. BASF enhanced the flexibility of its water-soluble polyacrylate production plant at the company’s Ludwigshafen site, Germany, and slightly expanded its capacity with a single-digit million-euro investment. The upgraded plant is now operational, enabling customers in the commercial and household cleaning products, as well as chemical formulator industries to benefit from the expanded capacity in specialty chemicals.

Polyacrylamide segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global water-soluble polymers market over the forecast period, owing to wide usage of polyacrylamide in the pharmaceutical industry for a number of applications, ranging from microanalysis to macro-fractionation for proteins, nucleic acid, and other biomolecules. It is also being widely utilized as carriers for delivery of drugs and bioactive molecules.

Synthetic water-soluble polymers segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Wide application of water-soluble synthetic polymers in various fields, including pharmaceutical and food industries, textile, paints, construction, paper, coatings, water treatment, and adhesives, is boosting revenue growth of the segment.

Water treatment segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing investment in wastewater treatment and growing scarcity of clean drinking water are supporting rising usage of water-soluble polymers for water treatment applications.

The water-soluble polymers market in Asia-Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Growth of the water treatment industry in countries such as China, owing to government focus on improving water quality and addressing declining availability of freshwater, is supporting market growth in the region.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global water-soluble polymers market based on product type, raw material, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Guar Gum

Gelatin

Casein

Polyacrylic Acid

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Natural

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Water Treatment

Oil & gas

Food

Personal Care & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & paper

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

