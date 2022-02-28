Tequila Market Size, Share and Growth | Global Industry Drivers, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunities Till 2028

Reports And Data

The global Tequila Market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tequila Market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth of tequila can be attributed to surging demand for premium alcoholic beverages. In the U.S., increasing consumer preference for premium alcohol is a major factor driving demand for spirits, such as tequila. Increasing requirement for authentic tequila with diverse flavors, as well as rising inclination for innovative and quality products by millennials is pushing market players to include wide variety of products to meet the demand of diverse consumer tastes.

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Cocktail culture is of immense significance in boosting tequila demand. Growing preference for having sophisticated cocktails instead of binge drinking in younger generation is driving market growth. Rapid urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in developing nations is driving market revenue growth.

Market revenue growth of tequila is due to increasing innovations by tequila producers in product development. Increasing popularity of spirits among alcoholic beverage consumers globally has boosted demand for fresh and exotic tequila cocktails for unique tastes, thus driving market revenue growth. Leading market players provide various flavors, including floral, turmeric, pumpkin, jalapeno, and black pepper. They also research on new flavors to cater to varying consumer preferences. Premiumization trend is expected to fuel demand for innovative tequila beverages in upcoming years.

Over the last 50 years, the food business has expanded significantly to fulfil the requirements of the population and to adapt to changing lifestyles. Because it has socioeconomic and health implications, the consumption of ready-to-eat foods makes food an important problem. Food scientists and the food industry are reacting by developing strategies and technology for speedy, sensitive, reliable, and cost-effective analytical methodologies that lead to less food waste and improved nutrition, as well as better business for the food and beverage sector as a whole.

Key Players:

Major companies in the market include Bacardi Ltd., Campari America LLC, Diageo PLC, Eastside Distilling Inc., Ambhar Global Spirits LLC, Becle SAB De CV, Constellation Brands Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, E. and J. Gallo Winery, and Tequila Ocho.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• By product type, Blanco segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Blanco tequila is 100% pure agave tequila. Blanco tequilas are considered to have superior health benefits among all product types. Blanco tequila is a freshly distilled spirit with just agave flavor. Extensive use of Blanco variants in several cocktails, including Paloma and Margarita is responsible for high market revenue share of this segment.

• By grade, premium segment contributed for a significant revenue share in 2020. Premium-grade tequila comprises all features, such as mouthfeel, sensory appeal, and texture, that are much in demand from consumers. Increasing demand for premium varieties of spirits amongst millennials is fueling revenue growth of this segment.

• By distribution channel, on-trade sales segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020. On-trade distribution channel is major means to serve alcoholic beverages. In developed economies, consumers desire faster servings and better ambience of bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels.

• Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, due to increase in tequila consumption in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In addition, presence of leading tequila producers and growing demand for the product in corporate parties are causing high market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the tequila market based on product type, grade, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Blanco

• Reposado

• Añejo

• Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Value

• Premium

• High-end Premium

• Super Premium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Corporate Hospitality

• Family Dinner

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• On-trade Sales

• Off-trade Sales

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

