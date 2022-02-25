Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:00 am, the suspect gained entry into a building, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect forced entry into an office, took property and then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, 56 year-old Vernon Daniels, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

