Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market Trends & Scope Analysis Report | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities Till 2028

Reports And Data

The global genetic engineering in agriculture market size was significantly robust in 2020 & is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative report that offers lucrative data to help businesses, stakeholders, and investors make informed decisions in the current market scenario. The report also carries a dedicated section that offers extensive analysis of the prominent companies engaged in the market along with their detailed profiles and market position.

Genetic engineering technology has significantly reduced time otherwise required for production of novel and innovative commercially diverse crops. Genetic engineering has emerged as a viable replacement for conventional plant breeding techniques over the last few years, and has become an integral part of the agricultural crop improvement. Genetic engineering is used to modify the genome or genetic material of living organisms and introduces specific novel traits into the plant or animal by direct manipulation of the genome. Genetic engineering in agriculture has resulted in increased crop yield, reduced costs for food, enhanced resistance to crop pests and diseases, and greater food security.

Genetic engineering has enabled production of more crops, streamlining of development of new foods with desired traits, and increased growth rate of crops, and these advantages are expected to drive adoption of such advanced solutions in agriculture, and further boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4940

Rapid advancements in next-generation genetic engineering techniques, advent of CRISPR technology, and rising awareness regarding benefits of gene editing in agriculture are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Genetic engineering has enabled production of more crops, streamlining of development of new foods with desired traits, and increased growth rate of crops, and these advantages are expected to drive adoption of such advanced solutions in agriculture, and further boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

• Eurofins Scientific

• Illumina, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies

• Qiagen N.V.

• NRgene

• Neogen Corporation

• Keygene

• Traitgenetics GmbH

• Novogene Corporation

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies

The report also highlights recent product advancements and developments, technological developments, and R&D activities along with market size, market share, revenue share and growth, current and emerging trends, and key segments in the Genetic Engineering in Agriculture market. Moreover, the report also confers strategic recommendation to the new entrants as well as established players to help them capitalize on the market growth prospects.

The reports assess the crucial market aspects such as revenue generation, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, market value and share, CAGR, volatility of prices, market share, import/export, production and consumption patterns, among others. The report also deploys advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.

Growing demand for food across the globe has increased the need to better manage and cultivate important crops. Rising application of satellite imaging, drone technology, and precision agriculture has further enhanced agricultural practices, in turn, increasing profits and revenue. Increasing incidence of unpredictable weather and extreme climate has further boosted need for better water management practices and technology. Further, integration of IoT and data analytics have further accelerated the adoption of smart farming technology and is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the market.

Request Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4940

Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• DNA & RNA Sequencing

• Genotyping

• GMO-trait Purity Testing

• Gene Expression Profiling

• CRISPR

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Yield Improvement

• Disease Resistance

• Herbicide Tolerance

• Others

The report also analyzes key geographical locations for market share, market size, revenue generation, production and consumption rate, import/export, and other factors. The regions analyzed include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa along with a country-wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market.

Get Latest Insights About Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/genetic-engineering-in-agriculture-market

Overview of the Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market Report:

• Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

• Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

• Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

• Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

• Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

• Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

• Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

• In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Genetic Engineering in Agriculture industry

Get Report on Discounted Price @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4940

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Browse Our Trending Reports from Different Publication:

Smart Irrigation Market @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-irrigation-market-research-report-based-on-industry-key-players-trends-and-segmentation-by-2028-2022-02-25?mod=search_headline

Biological Seed Treatment Market @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/biological-seed-treatment-market-size-competitive-analysis-key-players-future-scope-and-demand-till-2028-2022-02-25?mod=search_headline

Protein Ingredients Market @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/protein-ingredients-market-size-to-reach-usd-97-58-billion-in-2028-rising-consumer-awareness-about-benefits-of-soy-protein-and-increasing-adoption-of-protein-nutrition-in-sports-industry-are-some-key-factors-driving-market-revenue-growth-re-879999220.html

Prebiotics Market @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prebiotics-market-size-to-reach-usd-12-79-bn-in-2030-rising-health-consciousness-increasing-adoption-of-healthy-dietary-habits-and-growing-trend-of-sugar-fat-and-calorie-reduction-from-food-amp-beverages-is-driving-market-growth-reports-and-842428135.html

Tequila Market @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tequila-market-demand-expansion-opportunities-for-growth-and-key-players-strategies-upto-2028-2022-02-24?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.