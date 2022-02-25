Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis 2030

Coated endotracheal tube market was valued at $126.13 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $237.99 million by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coated endotracheal tube market was valued at $126.13 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $237.99 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Endotracheal tube is a medical device employed for airway management in critically injured, ill, or anesthetized patients. This tube is inserted in the trachea either through mouth or nose to confirm the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide and maintains the patient’s airway. These tubes are coated with antimicrobial coatings to prevent the bacterial growth or biofilm formation on the surface of endotracheal tube, which may cause airway obstruction.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Bactiguard Holding AB

• C. R. Bard, Inc.

• Enox Biopharma Inc.

• Hospiteknik Healthcare

• Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc.

• N8 Medical, LLC

• Sharklet Technologies, Inc.

• Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Venner Medical GmbH

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By intubation, the orotracheal intubation segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By application, the anesthesia segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. The anesthesia segment accounted garnered the major share 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries.

By end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of hospitals and infrastructural & economic development, especially in emerging countries.

Region wise, the coated endotracheal tube market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in case of pulmonary conditions, pneumonia, cancer, and other conditions, thus rise in demand for coated endotracheal tube in such diseases are a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market. However, as per coated endotracheal tube market forecast, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2021 to 2030.

