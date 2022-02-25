Enteral Feeding Devices Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Enteral feeding devices market size was valued at $2.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.42 billion in 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteral feeding is a nutritional therapy that provides nutrients directly in the gastrointestinal tract of patients who are unable to swallow food or who cannot get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. Enteral feeding therapy involves the usage of feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver the medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global enteral feeding devices market is highly competitive, and prominent players have adopted various strategies for garnering maximum market share. These include collaboration, product launch, partnership, and acquisition. Major players operating in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danone, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owens & Minor, Inc., and Nestlé S.A.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/704

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for nearly 37.3% share of the global enteral feeding devices market in 2027.

• The adult segment is accounted for the largest share in 2019, which is $ 1,634.19 million, and is expected to grow at $ 2,480.53 million in 2027.

• The neurological disorder segment accounted for largest share around 36.4% share of the global enteral feeding devices market in 2019.

• North America accounted for around 32.48% share of the global market in 2019.

• LAMEA is expected to provide lucrative enteral feeding devices market growth opportunities and grows with the CAGR of 5.7% from 2020to 2027.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/704

The enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 around 35.1%, and is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.3%, This is attributed to growing usage of the feeding pumps and lesser side effects as compared to other devices, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The cancer segment is anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in global cancer cases across the globe.

Further, head and neck cancers, cancers of the gastrointestinal system, lung cancer, and liver cancer, are expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.

By age group, the pediatric segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the global enteral feeding devices market with a CAGR of 6.0%. This is attributed to high prevalence of preterm births across the globe.

By end user, the hospital is accounted for the largest share in 2019, which was $1,726.16 million. The utilization rate of enteral feeding devices in hospitals is high owing to high availability of these products in hospitals and placement of tubes in hospitals with high success rate. In addition, shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment. However, the home care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Contraceptives Market

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.