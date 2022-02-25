Erin Meagher and Anouk & Louis Solanet Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Erin Meagher, Founder and CEO of Beneficial Blends, LLC Anouk and Louis Solanet, founders of new Paris-based hospitality brand Orso Candice Georgiadis

Erin Meagher, Founder and CEO of Beneficial Blends, LLC

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’m not sure I can speak for all women and the women who aren’t starting companies, but if I had to guess, I would imagine an aversion to risk holds women back from starting companies. It’s also possible that women are starting companies, but they aren’t seeking traditional funding outside of their friends and family. It makes sense that women want to make sure they can follow through on what they are promising or building and maybe approach entrepreneurship with a more methodical approach than men. If these businesses they are starting aren’t making news because they are on a smaller scale, then it continues the narrative that women aren’t founders — and that may not be true. We just may not be as good at singing our own praises as our male colleagues.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a society, we have traditional norms that need to be rethought to open the path for more women founders. We can’t own and run organizations and still be seen as the sole homemaker and childrearer. Representation also matters in all areas of life. Our children need to see more women in leadership roles to help normalize the idea.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Diversity and innovation. Women have different approaches and ideas than men, but men still run four out of every five companies. What are the advances in tech, health care, education, and more that we are missing out on because women haven’t added their value to the marketplace yet? (in an entrepreneurial sense, not that they don’t add value to society). It’s exciting to think about the advances the world can make as a whole if we have more women founders.

Anouk and Louis Solanet, founders of new Paris-based hospitality brand Orso

What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.

1 — Family first.

Louis : Business is important, but our main achievement is our children. Anouk is a superpower mother and I make sure that I can bring the kids to school (almost) every day. All our weekends and holidays are dedicated to them.

Anouk: Our children are my everything and multitasking is my best friend.

2 — Do not talk about work at home.

Louis : It’s not easy, but I think we manage…

Anouk : We don’t manage at all! It’s all about hotels, all the time. Louis was born into a hospitality family, so he is probably used to it, but I can assure you, we never disconnect for more than a few hours unfortunately, but we make up for it by putting our family first regardless.

3 — Be passionate and take risks.

Louis : Everybody tells us they can’t imagine working with their husband or wife, but I would actually not be able to work without Anouk on many projects. I make mistakes and I’m lucky she’s always behind me to correct them.

Anouk : Be passionate about your work. As your professional and personal lives are so interconnected, you better love every minute of it!

4 — Make your work part of your family.

Louis : Orso is our fourth and last child! Fun fact: we wanted to name one of our children Orso but Orso Solanet didn’t have a nice ring to it…

Anouk: We also ensured that children were a big part of our business by catering to them; all our hotels have “hidden” costume closets with books and various games so they, too, can partake in and enjoy the Orso experience.

5 — Know how to read each other’s minds

Louis: Nobody understands your wishes and ideas better than your spouse. It’s important to have someone next to you who can help spread the word the right way. It’s such a luxury and a time saver.

