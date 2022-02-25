Metal Casting Market Size, Sale, Analysis To Reach USD 193.53 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Metal Casting Market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.4% in terms of value, from USD 130.88 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 193.53 Billion by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Metal Casting Market is forecast to reach USD 193.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising prevalence of the emission norms encouraging the use of the metal casting process, and increasing demand in the automobile sector. Moreover, the increasing trend of lightweight vehicles is fostering the market's demand. However, the high capital required for the setup is hampering the market's demand.

A rise in the trend in urbanization is a critical factor in the growth of the housing and infrastructure sectors. First-time homebuyers are encouraged and funded to cause the development of the building & design industry. Governments in various countries provide opportunities and support to meet the housing needs of the increasing population.

The use of lightweight casting materials, including magnesium and aluminum alloy, will minimize the weight of the body and frame by up to 50%. Consequently, to meet the European Union (EU) and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s strict pollution, and fuel efficiency goals, the use of lightweight materials (Al, Mg, Zn & others) has increased in the automotive sector.

One of the main limitations for the manufacturers is the high cost of cast materials such as aluminum and magnesium. The initial period capital cost for setup is also becoming a challenge for new entrants. These factors will, in the near future, affect the growth of the industry.

Key Manufacturers of the Metal Casting Market Studied in the Report are:

Dynacast Ltd., Ryobi Limited, Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.), POSCO, CALMET, Hitachi Metals, MES Inc., Alcast Technologies, Arconic, and Uniabex, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cast Iron segment accounted for the highest market share of 29.8% in 2019. A significant portion of the demand in this segment is projected to come from emerging markets, especially from the automotive, construction, and oil & gas sectors.

The automotive segment is growing at a higher CAGR of 5.4% owing to the initiatives taken by the government across the world focusing on stricter pollution & fuel efficiency regulations resulting in a boost of demand for aluminum, the primary casting material in the automotive industry

The growing use of lightweight properties casting on the account and the aesthetic appeal it offers drives demand for throwing in the construction market. Construction equipment & machinery, heavy vehicles, curtain walling, door handles, windows, and roofing can be used in finished goods.

Indiaand China are recording an increase in industrial output, which is, in turn, favoring the demand for metal casting. The Asia Pacific acquired the highest share of 64.3% in 2019 in the market for metal casting.

An emerging trend is making China a popular base for chemical production as several major companies are shifting or expanding their production bases to China. Global leaders have also been establishing R&D bases in Asia owing to the advantages that come with the location such as availability of talent and proximity to the consumer chain. This report highlights the major contributing sectors in the industry and details the niche areas that exhibit potential to have an impact on the overall growth of the industry. The key players that account for a sizable portion of the market share have been profiled in this report. The research comprises of crucial information that has been drawn after analyzing the trends in the market. It includes market insights that aim to help the readers navigate their business ventures.

Scope of the Report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Process Type Outlook

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting

Low-Pressure Die Casting

Sand Casting

Metal Casting Market Segmentation based on Applications:

Automotive

Industries

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Analysis of the Metal Casting Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any other queries, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

