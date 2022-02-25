Glenfiddich 53 Year Old Cask# 10793 Bottled by Angel's Share Whisky sells for HK$525,000
Angel's Share Whisky made huge waves in recent Sotheby’s Auction by becoming one of the most expensive bottles sold by an independent bottler.
This sets a precedent for indie bottling brands. It suggests that buyers in the market are looking for something different beyond what is being currently offered by distilleries.”HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent bottling Whisky brand Angel's Share recently made huge waves in the recent Sotheby’s Auction by becoming one of the most expensive bottles sold by an independent bottler. After some aggressive bidding, The final hammer price eventually fell at an eye watering $525,000 HKD (just over $67,000). What’s all the more astonishing, is the release itself is actually the first bottle Angel’s Share has ever sold from their IB.
— Bernard Yeung, CEO
Bernard Yeung, CEO of Angel’s Share shared this “We’ve been genuinely shocked and incredibly humbled by this fantastic auction”. He added “ This sets a precedent for indie bottling brands. It suggests that buyers in the market are looking for something different beyond what is being currently offered by distilleries. It’s quite remarkable and it is probably one of the top 5 record prices achieved in auction for an independent bottler.”
Angel’s Share is a creative mix of financial professionals, industry experts, and design creatives who transform and disrupt the whisky industry not just at the classic market but also for WEB 3.0 and the Metaverse worlds. The team is in the process of preparing for a pre-launch of their NFT Collection, which will be announced to the world in April-May 2022 with a Limited Edition of 99 NFTs. You can own a drop of history with one of the oldest | newest digital assets available backed by the physical bottle.
