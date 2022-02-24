Submit Release
Việt Nam fosters cooperation with FBI in crime prevention

Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm and Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Asher Wray held talks on Wednesday. — Photo the Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm held online talks with Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Asher Wray on Wednesday.

At the talks, Lâm said the foundation of a memorandum of understanding on transnational crime prevention and control would see the two sides take initiative in cooperation in criminal justice and against transnational crimes between the two countries.

They will regularly exchange information and support each other during investigations, prosecution and trials, notably in high-tech crimes, drugs and obtaining property by deception.

To beef up cooperation, the Vietnamese Minister proposed the FBI to effectively bolster the implementation of the MoU on the prevention and control of transnational crimes, and an agreement on technology transfer of genetic verification software.

The FBI was also urged to help speed up the signing of agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, and the transfer of sentenced persons, as well as enhance information exchange to prevent and fight crimes. 

Wray voiced his belief that the two sides will gain more joint achievements in national construction and security protection, thereby contributing to ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world. — VNS

