Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,266 in the last 365 days.

President Phúc arrives in Singapore to start his first state visit of 2022

VIETNAM, February 24 -  

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (middle) and his spouse (second left) arrive in Singapore to begin his three-day state visit at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. VNA/VNS Photo

SINGAPORE — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc arrived in Singapore on Thursday to begin his three-day state visit at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

The trip is expected to deepen the Việt Nam-Singapore strategic partnership while fostering cooperation in areas such as tourism, post COVID-19 economic recovery, digital economy, cyber security and national defence-security.

President Phúc was accompanied by his spouse Madam Trần Nguyệt Thu, Minister of National Defense General Phan Văn Giang, Chairman of the President's Office Lê Khánh Hải, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

President Phúc will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 25 February 2022, followed by a call on President Halimah Yacob, who will host a State Banquet in his honour that evening.

The Vietnamese President will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders will jointly witness the signing of bilateral agreements that will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

President Phúc will also meet Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Singapore parliamentarians at Parliament House.

The Vietnamese leader will deliver the keynote address at the Singapore-Việt Nam Business Dialogue on Friday, meet Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and visit the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm on Saturday, before departing Singapore.

President Phúc’s state visit reaffirms Singapore’s excellent ties with Việt Nam, as both countries prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2023.           

This is the first visit of the President abroad in 2022, and the first visit by a head of state to Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit continues to affirm Việt Nam’s determination to develop the economy and create a favorable business environment for investors, ensuring Singaporean investors can continue doing business Việt Nam, even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS

You just read:

President Phúc arrives in Singapore to start his first state visit of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.