President Phúc arrives in Singapore to start his first state visit of 2022

VIETNAM, February 24 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (middle) and his spouse (second left) arrive in Singapore to begin his three-day state visit at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. VNA/VNS Photo

SINGAPORE — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc arrived in Singapore on Thursday to begin his three-day state visit at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

The trip is expected to deepen the Việt Nam-Singapore strategic partnership while fostering cooperation in areas such as tourism, post COVID-19 economic recovery, digital economy, cyber security and national defence-security.

President Phúc was accompanied by his spouse Madam Trần Nguyệt Thu, Minister of National Defense General Phan Văn Giang, Chairman of the President's Office Lê Khánh Hải, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

President Phúc will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 25 February 2022, followed by a call on President Halimah Yacob, who will host a State Banquet in his honour that evening.

The Vietnamese President will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders will jointly witness the signing of bilateral agreements that will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

President Phúc will also meet Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Singapore parliamentarians at Parliament House.

The Vietnamese leader will deliver the keynote address at the Singapore-Việt Nam Business Dialogue on Friday, meet Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and visit the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm on Saturday, before departing Singapore.

President Phúc’s state visit reaffirms Singapore’s excellent ties with Việt Nam, as both countries prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2023.

This is the first visit of the President abroad in 2022, and the first visit by a head of state to Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit continues to affirm Việt Nam’s determination to develop the economy and create a favorable business environment for investors, ensuring Singaporean investors can continue doing business Việt Nam, even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS