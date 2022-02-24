Meeting with leaders and activists of Khatlon region

TAJIKISTAN, February 24 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on February 24 in Bokhtar with the leaders and activists of Khatlon region.

Based on the results of the achievements of the residents of Khatlon region in the year of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of State Independence, the head of state Emomali Rahmon set specific tasks for the leadership of the executive bodies of state power of the region, its cities and districts to attain the strategic goals of the country, to implement state programs, including the National Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and the Medium-term development program for 2021-2025.

Over the past three years, more than 8,300 facilities have been built and put into operation in the cities and districts of the region, thanks to which more than 40,000 new jobs have been created.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, after comprehensively analyzing the results of the socio-economic development of Khatlon region, stressed that the pace of implementation of the programs for the socio-economic development of the region, its cities and districts in 2021 does not meet the requirements and level of implementation of the planned projects. In this regard, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the executive bodies of state power of Khatlon region, its cities and districts to work with the relevant ministries and departments on the quality and timely implementation of projects included in the programs of socio-economic development of the region, its cities and districts, to plan real socio-economic development, taking into account the implementation of one of the strategic goals - the accelerated industrialization of the country.

President Emomali Rahmon noted the contribution of patriotic entrepreneurs to the work on the creation and improvement of various parts of the region and instructed to further support and expand their patriotic initiatives in preparation for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

Considering the rapidly changing situation in the world community, the need to prevent all kinds of violations of the law and crimes, the leaders of the region, its cities and districts, as well as the chairmen of communities, towns and villages, together with law enforcement agencies and with the wide involvement of organizations working with youth, women, parents and the public to take concrete measures to strengthen educational and explanatory work, especially among adolescents, to educate them in the spirit of patriotism, love for science and knowledge, the desire to master professions and crafts, ethical and cultural behavior, respect and observance of laws.

In conclusion, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, confidently stated that the proud residents of Khatlon region would continue to work industriously and conscientiously for the development of the state and the improvement of the Motherland, reach even greater socio-economic achievements, thereby raising the level and improving the quality of life of each families.

After the speech of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, on the results of the socio-economic development of the region, the chairman of Khatlon region Kurbon Hakimzoda and the chairmen of a number of cities and districts reported to the head of state.