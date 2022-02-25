Việt Nam calls for restraint in Ukraine-Russia conflict, ready to conduct citizen protection

VIETNAM, February 25 -

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Friday said it is seriously concerned with the armed conflict situation in Ukraine and called for restraint on the part of all sides.

Asked about the latest developments in Ukraine as Russia launched special military operations against the country, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Friday urged “all relevant parties to exercise restraint, abide by the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, refrain from using force, protect the people, continue with dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution, contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.”

The spokesperson said Việt Nam is paying special attention to the Vietnamese community in Ukraine, asking for the protection of life, safety, assets, legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses here.

“All Vietnamese representative missions in Ukraine along with local authorities are closely coordinating, and ready to conduct citizen protection efforts,” Hằng said.

The Vietnamese ambassador to Ukraine Nguyễn Hồng Thạch said on Facebook Friday morning that the embassy staff had already evacuated to an underground bunker, as reports of Russian forces already nearing the Ukraine capital Kiev with loud explosions suspected to be caused by rockets heard.

Thạch urged Vietnamese citizens here to shelter in place and said travel for evacuation right now is unsafe.

Massive explosions in Kiev, Ukraine. — Photo from Ukrainian President’s Office

Earlier yesterday when Russia’s military operations commenced, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a document has advised the Vietnamese community in Ukraine to keep a close watch on the development of the situation and try to ensure the safety of their lives and assets amid current political tensions.

Sharing difficulties facing the community, the ministry has asked Vietnamese people to keep calm and strictly follow the notifications and guidance of local authorities.

Security, order, and traffic in some cities may be unstable, so people should consider staying in place, preparing essentials, and finding a safe shelter; and carefully check luggage, vehicles, petroleum and personal papers if they really have to move, the ministry noted.

It also recommended Vietnamese expats keep in touch with Vietnamese associations and friends and help one another.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine will make efforts to protect citizens and support the community to overcome difficulties.

To receive assistance in case of need, Vietnamese people in Ukraine can contact the following phone numbers and emails:

Embassy of Việt Nam in Ukraine: +380 63 863 8999; Email: vnemb.ua@mofa.gov.vn.

Citizen Protection Call Centre of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +84 981 84 84 84; email: baohocongdan@gmail.com.

Call Centre of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +84 24 38240 401, ext 0 or 100 (outside office hours) or 141, 269 (during office hours); email: vu1.ubnv@gmail.com. — VNS