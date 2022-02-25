Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Cane) Offense: 3700 Block of Newark Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Cane) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the 3700 block of Newark Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:10 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted one of the victims with a cane and struck the other with his hands. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 33 year-old Alexander Adams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Cane).

 

