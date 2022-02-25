India’s variety of handicrafts, along with where to find them, showcased on Shopkhoj’s portal

Dhokra Brass Metal Madhubani Painting Mirror Inlay work

SHOPKHOJ facilitates finding the rich heritage of India’s handicrafts with an easy, richly textured and collated guide

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA , February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best cultural traditions of a country can be found in its handicrafts. One could almost say they provide a peek into the soul of a country, showcasing the artisans and the traditions that they carry forward.

India’s multi layered cultural heritage provides a truly spectacular and awe-inspiring range of handicrafts. Tribal communities across India create an amazing variety of handicrafts & textiles from available sources in their surroundings. Temples and historical monuments have preserved metalwork, granite & marble stone cravings and paintings. Jewelers, potters, carpenters, sculptors, painters, coppersmiths & blacksmiths work on their respective skills & professions even today. Skills are passed down generations. Conquerors and occupiers also introduced & contributed to exquisite new crafts in India. The blue pottery was introduced by the Mughal conquerers.

Here's just a tiny sampling of what India has to offer. Visit https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/to learn more about the many handicrafts & the shops to buy them from here.

Metal work has a long history. The Indus Valley civilization in Mohenjo-Daro had bronze sculptures. Metals were used as tools for agriculture. Subsequently, they were used to design tools, lamps & deities in temples. The Dhokra art(https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/dhokra-art/) from the Dhokra Dhamar tribe ,who are the metalsmiths from West Bengal & Orissa dates back 500 years. Clay molds are prepared with intricate designs and the molten metal ( an alloy of copper & bronze) is poured into the mold to create intricate patterns and objects. Human and animal figures are made in Dhokra art. They are small, intricate and unique. Brass Handicrafts & Bronze sculptures(https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/bronze/) from Tamil Nadu have been around for 1200 years .

Madhubani Painting (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/madhubani-paintings/)

Folk paintings from Mithila in Bihar are known as Mahbubani Paintings. They are typically drawn on canvas with twigs, fingers, pen nibs & match sticks. Artists use bright colors from natural sources to paint. The figures with pointed eyes and noses are characteristic of this style of painting. Hindu deities, animals & birds such as parrots, turtle, fish, flowers, the sun & the moon are the typical subjects. There was tradition of painting the walls and floors of dwelling units with this form of art. Legend has it that Mithila, the town where Sita was born was decorated with this painting for her marriage with Lord Ram.



Marble inlay (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/mirror-inlay/)

Agra is easily the most famous place for inlaid work in marble. Firstly, the design is drawn on plain marble. Skilled artisans work with tools to make the grooves on the marble. Semi-precious stones and mirror are cut and polished to fit the exact design and inlaid on the marble with great accuracy & meticulousness. The final product is amazing and spectacular. One can find several panels of mirror inlay work in the world-famous Taj Mahal which was built between 1631& 1653. Colorful boxes, table tops, plates and several decorative items are made in this manner.

Camel Bone Art (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/camel-bone-art/)is very famous in the State of Rajasthan in India. Carving ornaments from camel bone is a practiced art form. Bones from deceased camels are cleaned and treated with chemicals. Grinders & shapers are used to create and cut out the design. Miniature tools are used to do intricate carving in the bones. Bangles & chains made with camel bone have a smooth surface. They are hand painted with natural colours. Some other items such as Jewellery boxes, trays & pen stands also have exquisite painting done on them such as miniature paintings of elephants, horses and other animals .Some other items require intricate chiseling on the camel bone to create a filigree effect.

Read about the extensive handicraft listing from India & the shops to buy them from here.

https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/

About Section

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com

