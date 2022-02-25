Recombinant DNA Technology Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

Recombinant DNA Technology Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Recombinant DNA Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 32% during 2021-2026.

The introduction of recombinant DNA technology, or genetic engineering, involves altering genetic material outside an organism and obtaining enhanced and desired characteristics in living organisms. It includes the insertion of DNA fragments from several sources with a desirable gene sequence through an appropriate vector. Besides this, recombinant DNA technology aids in the safe, affordable, and sufficient production of vital proteins needed for dietary purposes and fighting health problems. Consequently, it has multidisciplinary application and a remarkable potential to improve health, food resources, resistance to divergent adverse environmental effects, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market Trends:

Recombinant DNA technology is being increasingly utilized for treating different health conditions, primarily by developing new vaccines and pharma products. This, along with the improving treatment strategies due to the developing diagnostics kits, monitoring devices, new therapeutic approaches, etc., are among the significant factors fueling the market. Moreover, the rising number of research activities conducted on genetically modified organisms (GMO), which include microorganisms considered as bio degraders and clean fuel producers, is also propelling the market for recombinant DNA technology. Additionally, the escalating integration of recombinant DNA technology with effective gene therapy for replacing defective genes with normal ones is further anticipated to stimulate the market growth in the coming years.

Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amgen Inc, Cibus, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenScript, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A and Syngene International Ltd (Biocon Limited).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, component, application, end user.

Breakup by Product:

Medical

Therapeutic Agent

Human Protein

Vaccines

Non-Medical

Biotech Crops

Specialty Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Component:

Expression System

Cloning Vector

Breakup by Application:

Food and Agriculture

Health and Disease

Environment

Others

Breakup by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

