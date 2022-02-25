Promodex Starts Public-Private Sale On Its Own Launchpad

Promodex a programmatic promotion marketplace is starting its utility token’s public/private sale on its launchpad.

/EIN News/ -- Turkey, Istanbul, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Programmatic Promotion Marketplace Promodex is starting Public/Private Sale of its utility token $PROMO on its own launchpad.

What is Promodex?

According to statistics the more followers on social media the less engagement gets.

So 20 medium inﬂuencers having 1M total followers is much more eﬀective than 1 mega inﬂuencer having 1M followers. Then why is the inﬂuencer marketing mega-centric? Because all process is manual and not programmatic way. What if it is possible? That is what Promodex aims to do.

Promodex is a blockchain-based promotion marketplace aiming to programmatize the social media campaign with inﬂuencers of any size (moreover followers). On Promodex, any brand, project, or company can launch a campaign. They will be locking platform utility token PROMO or any other token as a reward. They ﬁlter the language, social media platform, inﬂuencer’s category, and Inﬂuencer Score. Then matching inﬂuencers will participate and get their rewards into their wallet as a token automatically. Rewards are algorithmically calculated according to their follower-engagement based Inﬂuencer Score.

So campaigners can easily ﬁnd and work with a number of inﬂuencers in a seamless way programmatically. Inﬂuencers, particularly medium size inﬂuencers meet with campaigners and monetize their publicity potential.

Watch Promodex.io Programmatic Promotion Marketplace : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnMfRoYBG6Q

Marketing and Launchpad Together

Promodex has unique functions in a programmatic way. On Promodex platform, campaigners can create airdrop, bounty, and social media campaigns for their marketing purpose as well as launch a decentralized token sale oﬀering for crowdfunding. Moreover, all these functions can be carried out for targeted proﬁles according to language, geolocation, social media score, and more.

Now, Public/Private Sale time for Promodex.

If somebody wants to invest in such a promising project, it is not too late. The project emerged in 2021 and yet is moving to another step of the roadmap.

- Promodex started Public Sale Whitelisting Campaign on 5 January, is ending on 19 February 2022 (23.00 UTC). Whitelist will be announced on 20 February 2022.

- Public Sale will be held in 4 diﬀerent rounds on 21-26 February 2022 on Promodex’s own Launchpad for the whitelisted wallets. In those 4 rounds of Public Sale Promodex plans to sell 18M Promo for 378.000 USD by the price of $0.021.

- Promodex ran a successful “Gleam Whitelisting Campaign” and thousands of participants demanded to join the token sale.

-100.000 USD tokens on each Public Sale 1 and 2 will be distributed equally (min. 5, 10 USD in a row) among all the participants whitelisted.

- 100.000 USD of total allocation for Public Sale 3 will be sold to the top 5.000 leaderboard over 1.219th position.

- 78.000 USD of total allocation for Public Sale 4 will be sold to top 1.219 on the leaderboard of public sale whitelisting campaign.

- 9M Promo for 162.000 USD of total allocation for Private Sale will be sold to only Promodex Associate Inﬂuencers and whitelisted inﬂuencers by the price of $0,018 on 27 February 2022.

For more information please visit https://linktr.ee/promodexio

Telegram Community Channel: https://t.me/promodexio_global

Website: https://promodex.io





Name: Rebecca Email: info@promodex.io Organization: Promodex