Prime Minister extends greetings to Estonia on its Independence Day: our friendship is more important than ever

LITHUANIA, February 24 - On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends sincere greetings to the people of Estonia on the occasion of the Independence Day and wishes the country peace, prosperity, and well-being.

‘Recent years have seen complex challenges in our region, including a hybrid attack weaponizing  migration, cyber-attacks, and Russia’s attempts to forcibly change Europe’s borders and deny nations the right to build their own future. On this important day for Estonia, that regretfully coincides with the start of war against the Free World, we are once again convinced how precious and cherished the freedom is. The growing bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Estonia, as well as the unity and ability of the Baltic states, the European Union, and NATO to work together, have helped us overcome the challenges we have had so far. Now that we are all witnessing war against Ukraine and the whole free world, this unity of ours is of paramount importance.

Estonia is a model of a strong, modern, and resilient state, and I am confident that through our joint efforts we will continue strengthening the values of democratic, open, and innovative societies throughout the Baltic and Nordic region. We are very proud of the strong friendship between our freedom-loving countries,’ reads the Prime Minister’s letter.

In her letter, the Prime Minister has also stated that Estonia and Lithuania have always been close allies and partners, and that the close ties between the two countries are based on shared values and responsibility to build a common home – a Europe that fosters peace, freedom, and democracy.

