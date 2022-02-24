Provincial COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted March 14

CANADA, February 24 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government will remove all remaining COVID-19 mandatory measures on March 14.

In addition, effective Monday, Feb. 28, at 12:01 a.m., organizations and businesses will no longer be required to enforce proof of vaccination for entry.

“For almost two years now, we have been living with the COVID-19 pandemic and the various measures that have been in place to protect New Brunswickers,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “While it has not been easy, we have risen to every challenge to keep our communities and loved ones healthy and safe. I am glad to be able to say that, because the majority of New Brunswickers have done the right things over the past two years, we are now in a position where we are able to lift restrictions in the near future.”

The lifting of remaining restrictions on March 14 means New Brunswickers will no longer be required to wear masks in public spaces or limit gathering numbers. All businesses and organizations will be permitted to operate at full capacity without physical distancing requirements.

Isolation will no longer be required for the general public, but a five-day isolation period is still recommended by Public Health for people residing in long-term care facilities, shelters, correctional facilities and other vulnerable sectors. Masks are still recommended for those working or visiting in facilities where patients or residents are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

“While we are at a point where we can lift the enforced measures, people still need to take their own protective measures, especially if they are at higher risk due to age, being immunocompromised or not being vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Public Health will continue to provide advice and guidance on what people can do to reduce their risk, with a focus on those who are at greatest risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Public Health will continue to provide COVID-19 surveillance and will alert the public when there is increased risk due to the virus spreading, similar to what is done for other communicable diseases.”

Currently, those aged 50 or older, and who are at highest risk, have a vaccination rate of 96 per cent, and 74.6 per cent have received a COVID-19 booster dose.

As restrictions are removed, the government will transition away from weekday updates on the COVID-19 dashboard. COVID-19 information will instead be shared in the communicable disease section of the Public Health website and reported on a weekly basis. Public Health will continue to provide guidance on how people can lower their risks as restrictions are removed.

24-02-22