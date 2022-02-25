From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Maine State Troopers responded to a crash near MM 95 on I-95 in Litchfield. The driver of an RV motorhome was traveling northbound on I-95 in the travel lane when a blue GMC pickup truck came up behind the RV and attempted to pass it in the passing lane. The driver of the pick-up truck lost control of his vehicle, striking the guardrail and then hitting the RV forcing both vehicles into the median.

The driver of the pick-up was ejected from the vehicle and moments later was struck by a third and fourth vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification.

The driver of the RV, who is from Maine, and the drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not injured.

I-95 NB was shut down for about three hours while the Maine State Police reconstructed the crash scene. It has since been re-opened.

Assisting MSP was the Gardiner Fire Department along with the Litchfield Fire Department and the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The crash remains under investigation.