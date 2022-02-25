Latin America Dry Eye Syndrome Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

Latin America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report

Dry eye syndrome or keratoconjunctivitis sicca refers to a medical ailment characterized by numerous symptoms, including aching, discomfort, burning, redness, irritation in the eyes, etc. It is a chronic disease that occurs owing to the lack of adequate moisture on the surface of the eyes. Dry eye syndrome is also caused by menopause, allergies, vitamin deficiencies, autoimmune disorders, laser surgeries, excessive screen time, etc. It is treated by administering artificial tears, surgeries, medications, lacrimal plugs, etc. Furthermore, dry eye syndrome is preventable by wearing wraparound sunglasses or other protective eyewear.

Global Latin America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

The expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to chronic eye-related disorders, is one of the primary factors driving the Latin America dry eye syndrome market. In addition to this, the rising usage of contact lenses is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the utilization of secretagogues and neurostimulation devices to stimulate the lacrimal gland temporarily to increase natural tear production, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing usage of consumer electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, televisions, etc., is also augmenting the regional market. Additionally, the inflating improvements in healthcare infrastructures and the development of advanced diagnostic technologies are projected to bolster the Latin America dry eye syndrome market over the forecasted period.

Global Latin America Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, disease type, drug type, product, distribution channel.

Breakup by Disease Type:

Evaporative

Aqueous

Breakup by Drug Type:

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Lubricant Eye Drops

Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Breakup by Product:

Liquid Drops

Gel

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointment

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

