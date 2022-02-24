Florida Senate Approves Resolution Condemning the Biden Administration’s Decision to Remove the Revolutionary Forces Of Colombia (FARC) From the List of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

FLORIDA, February 24 - Tallahassee —

The Florida Senate this week approved Senate Resolution 1064, United States Department of State’s List of Foreign Terrorist Organizations, by Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami). The resolution expresses the Florida Senate’s commitment to a stable and prosperous Colombia and opposition to the Biden Administration’s decision to remove the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the U.S. State Department’s designated list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Quote from the Senator? "Columbians have fallen victim to the FARC’s horrific violence for decades, and the Biden Administration’s refusal to recognize FARC as anything but a terrorist organization is a serious mistake,” said Senator Garcia. “Columbia is among the oldest standing democracies in Latin America, and I thank my colleagues for joining me in supporting peace, security and prosperity in Columbia.”

The resolution further provides that the Florida Senate will use all means possible, including divesture, to impede ties, commercial or otherwise, with FARC. Additionally, the resolution condemns any regime in any country, such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran, which gives aid to terrorist groups in Colombia by providing training, weapons, or funding or by hosting those groups within its borders.

Background

In recent years, the Colombian government has taken courageous steps to enforce the law, stop drug traffickers, and rein in foreign terrorist organizations like the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC. The United States, and Florida specifically, have welcomed these steps and supported Colombia through various types of assistance and trade agreements. Unfortunately, in November 2021, the Biden Administration removed FARC’s designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO); a designation held since October 1997.

Formed in 1964, FARC was Colombia’s largest rebel group known as a guerrilla organization, focused on overthrowing the Colombian government and redistributing the country’s wealth. The organization is also known for drug trafficking, murder, bombings, extortions, and kidnappings of innocent civilians throughout Colombia. The FARC opposes democratic institutions and those who have fought for them, and instead supports and commits heinous acts of terrorism.

Many Floridians and their families have been victimized by the FARC and have advocated against its removal from the State Department list. The Florida Senate stands firmly with those opposed to the removal of this violent organization’s designation as an FTO.

