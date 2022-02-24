Senator Bobby Powell’s Bill Assisting Retired Law Enforcement K-9s Heads to Full Senate

FLORIDA, February 24 - Tallahassee —

Legislation sponsored by state Senator Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach) creating the Care for Retired Law Enforcement Dogs Program unanimously passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, and now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

“The years of intense training and demanding requirements can often take a heavy toll on law enforcement K-9s,” said Senator Powell. “This legislation ensures that a modest amount of funding is available to help pay for veterinary care as these dogs retire and physical ailments due to aging or previous on-the-job injuries begin to appear.”

SB226 would provide reimbursement for up to $1,500 of annual veterinary costs associated with caring for a retired law enforcement or corrections dog by the former handler or qualified adopter who incurs the costs. The program would be administered and managed by a not-for-profit corporation in a contractual arrangement with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) after a competitive grant award process.

Companion legislation, HB25, is awaiting its final committee hearing in the House of Representatives.

Upon full passage and the governor’s approval, Senator Powell’s bill will take effect July 1, 2022.