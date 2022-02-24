Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,222 in the last 365 days.

Senator Bobby Powell’s Bill Assisting Retired Law Enforcement K-9s Heads to Full Senate

FLORIDA, February 24 - Tallahassee —

Legislation sponsored by state Senator Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach) creating the Care for Retired Law Enforcement Dogs Program unanimously passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, and now heads to the full Senate for a vote. 

“The years of intense training and demanding requirements can often take a heavy toll on law enforcement K-9s,” said Senator Powell. “This legislation ensures that a modest amount of funding is available to help pay for veterinary care as these dogs retire and physical ailments due to aging or previous on-the-job injuries begin to appear.” 

SB226 would provide reimbursement for up to $1,500 of annual veterinary costs associated with caring for a retired law enforcement or corrections dog by the former handler or qualified adopter who incurs the costs. The program would be administered and managed by a not-for-profit corporation in a contractual arrangement with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) after a competitive grant award process. 

Companion legislation, HB25, is awaiting its final committee hearing in the House of Representatives. 

Upon full passage and the governor’s approval, Senator Powell’s bill will take effect July 1, 2022.

 

 

You just read:

Senator Bobby Powell’s Bill Assisting Retired Law Enforcement K-9s Heads to Full Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.