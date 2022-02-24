Submit Release
Senator Carper on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

DELAWARE, February 24 - WASHINGTON, D.C.  – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released the following statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine:

“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine today, as they suffer from Vladimir Putin’s heinous, unforgivable assault on their lives that threatens freedom, peace, and security for the world.

“After weeks of mounting aggression, Russia chose to launch an unprovoked, unwarranted war that will be deadly and destructive. This choice will be met with strong, swift action from the United States and our NATO Allies, as we stand together in one unified voice to support the people of Ukraine and hold Putin accountable for this unjustified attack.”

