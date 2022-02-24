Submit Release
Maine Emergency Management Agency Readies for Winter's Return as Snowstorm Approaches

Maine Emergency Management Agency Readies for Winter's Return as Snowstorm Approaches

February 24, 2022 Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) staff, partner agencies, and utility companies are coordinating efforts to ready for the incoming winter storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for York and Cumberland counties, while areas of Washington, Waldo, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Knox, Kennebec, Lincoln, Hancock, Franklin, and Androscoggin counties are under a Winter Storm Watch.

The storm system will bring significant snowfall to southern Maine Friday, impacting the morning and evening commutes, while Downeast and northern Maine will see lighter snowfall amounts.

"With another storm set to impact the morning and evening commutes across the state, we can't stress enough the importance of taking it slow if you are on the road Friday," said MEMA Director Pete Rogers.

While this event is expected to be all snow with relatively light winds, citizens are urged to prepare by:

  • Charging electronics.
  • Following local weather officials.
  • Checking carbon monoxide alarms are working, especially if using alternative heat sources.

    • If you need heating resources or assistance, the Governors Energy Office has prepared a Winter Heating Guide to help Maine people stay warm this winter. For additional preparedness and safety information please log on to www.MainePrepares.com or visit MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

    #

