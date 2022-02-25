TwinklHive invests in DrumFIT to encourage children globally to get active through drumming
TwinklHive has invested in DrumFIT focusing on children's physical and mental health by offering fun, alternative exercise options compared to traditional PE.
We understand the importance of physical education as part of the national curriculum, that is why we support DrumFIT as they aim to give children the tools they need to learn healthy habits.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TwinklHive is a business accelerator based in Sheffield that provides space, investment and support to accelerate the growth of EdTech companies. Backed by educational resource provider Twinkl, TwinklHive recently invested in DrumFIT, an international company focusing on the physical and mental health of children by offering them fun and alternative exercise options compared to the traditional physical education curriculum. DrumFIT provides physical education digital resources for educators centered around cardio-drumming.
— David Angrave
Co-founded in 2010 by Danielle Sherbo, DrumFIT aims to support educators, so they can provide consistent, quality physical education classes that students love, without the need for outside coaches or extensive training. Whilst supporting the education providers, the program also teaches children to make positive associations with being active and shows them how good it can make them feel, both mentally and physically.
DrumFIT started as a service-based company based in Canada, where instructors would be sent into schools directly to deliver their PE program. They have since expanded to having over 1000 digital resources accessible to schools online, so that anyone, anywhere in the world, can access the DrumFIT platform and have fun whilst getting active.
The TwinklHive investment will facilitate the expansion of DrumFIT into the UK market to bring their PE curriculum resources to UK educators, as well as aiding the expansion of their digital resources. DrumFIT supports teachers as they educate children on physical education, whilst engaging students in exercise to support their emotional and physical well-being.
Emily Reid, Assistant Headteacher at St. Bernard’s RC Primary, Ellesmere Port said “From a teaching point of view, it’s so easy to use, build playlists and lessons that are tailored to your group. In terms of prep, it’s just great, and fits in so well with our curriculum – for example, the children’s understanding of health and fitness, about raising heart rates, and how their body works in aerobic exercise. All the resources are ready prepared, and the kids just absolutely love it!”
DrumFIT has curriculum videos suitable for ages three to eighteen and is designed to make teaching PE simple for educators, as their resources are accessible by the touch of a button.
The cost of a full school license to DrumFIT for one year costs £1200, which would give educators access to their full curriculum of over 1000 instructor-led videos centered around cardio-drumming. In addition, those who purchase the license will have access to their other popular fitness videos including, gymnastics, folk dancing, yoga, HIIT and mindfulness. New videos are added monthly, meaning there is always something for everyone to enjoy regardless of their ability levels.
David Angrave, Chief Operating Officer at Twinkl and Investment Director of TwinklHive, said “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support DrumFIT as they expand into the UK market. We understand the importance of physical education as part of the national curriculum, that is why we support DrumFIT as they aim to give children the tools they need to learn healthy habits for a better future.”
DrumFIT founder, Danielle Sherbo, said “I am excited to work with a company that recognizes the value and importance of Physical Education in our schools and wants to support this important initiative. I am eager to learn from Twinkl’s experience in the market and have their support as we move into the UK market.”
For more information about DrumFIT, please visit www.drumfit.com.
-ENDS-
For more information please contact media@twinkl.co.uk
About Twinkl:
Twinkl was founded in 2010 in Sheffield by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission ‘to help those who teach’.
The company provides high quality, online learning materials and services, which are all teacher-created and checked.
Twinkl offers over 840,000 resources, with new content added daily. This ranges from schemes of work and assessments to augmented reality games and much more.
Twinkl is used and trusted by schools and educators in over 200 countries and regions, including primary and secondary school teachers, nursery workers and parents.
Twinkl has over 1800 team members based in its two Sheffield offices and remotely around the globe.
More information can be found at twinkl.co.uk
Our story:
The idea for Twinkl came to Jonathan and Susie Seaton when Susie was working as an Early Years teacher and couldn’t find the materials she needed for her lessons online. As a result, Susie was working evenings and weekends to make resources from scratch.
Speaking to colleagues and friends, the couple found that Susie was not alone in her situation. So, to help other teachers, they began creating and publishing educational resources online from their spare bedroom.
The business grew quickly and organically as educators embraced the high-quality materials. The team grew quickly too, with current and former teachers, as well as experts in content and design soon joining Jonathan and Susie in their mission 'to help those who teach.'
Jonathan and Susie are delighted that Twinkl is now taking this mission across the world, returning time and energy to educators that is better spent in the classroom with their pupils or on themselves at home.
