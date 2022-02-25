Immigration resources and pathways to an adjustment of status will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, February 25 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Social Security Administration changes to the full retirement age will also be a topic of discussion in this week’s edition

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2022— The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Liana Montesinos, immigration attorney at Montesinos Immigration Law; Diana Varela, public affair specialist at the Social Security Administration. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This special edition of “El Momento Cívico / The Civic Moment,” will include a discussion on immigration resources and the pathways to an adjustment of status for eligible individuals. Attorney Liana Montesinos will discuss how to petition a foreign-born spouse or child to come and live permanently in the U.S. Moreover, she will share information about political asylum that protects those who have suffered persecution in their country of origin.

Furthermore, the second half of the show will focus on retirement, including how to begin the application process, the age of eligibility and benefits. Diana Varela, public affairs specialist at the Social Security Administration, will discuss the retirement eligibility criteria and taxpayer benefits according to the age at which they opt to retire. Employees 62 years of age or older are eligible; however, the new full retirement age has officially been increased to 67.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

Release ID: 22-082 Media Contact: Marcela Rodriguez, 240-777-7807 , Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832