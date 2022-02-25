SSL VPN Market 2022 | Key drivers, business insights and future trends along with leading market players

SSL VPN

Increased use of cloud-based security solutions are some of the major factors boosting the growth of SSL VPN market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSL VPN technology witnessed high demand across the world, especially in the Americas and European countries. High internet penetration, rise in BYOD trend, change in dynamics of businesses owing to expansion and globalization, and high investments from the organizations to offer secure and authenticated access to the data have positively impacted on the growth of the SSL VPN market. Rise in cyber-crimes, unauthorized access of data by intruders, high costs of security mechanism installments, and cost-effective benefits of SSL VPN are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market among large organizations and SMEs all across the world.

The global SSL VPN market was valued at $3,077 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,328 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The thin-client mode of remote access segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, owing to infrastructural development and increase in adoption of SSL VPN. Asia-Pacific SSL VPN market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to considerable economic growth in Southeast Asia, India, & other economies and an increase in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend.

The large-scale organization segment contributed the highest share of global SSL VPN market, accounting for $1,992 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The SMEs segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global SSL VPN industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC, F5 Networks, Inc., Barracuda Network, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, Array Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., QNO Technology, Inc., and Symantec Corporation. These players have adopted strategies such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations to gain a strong foothold in the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

