Arrest Made in a Traffic Fatality: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:12 pm, a pedestrian was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk area when a Toyota Camry stuck the victim in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. Initially, the striking vehicle fled the scene. A short time later, the driver returned to the scene and was arrested by responding officers. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

 

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 59 year-old Glen Grier, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

