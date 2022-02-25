Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the 1800 block of 5th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:15 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, 39 year-old Clinton Redmon, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

