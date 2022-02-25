E-Commerce Logistics Market 2022: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in future

E-Commerce Logistics Market

The increasing cross-border e-commerce activities, proliferation of the e-commerce sector, & growth of e-commerce startups are expected to drive the E- market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booming e-commerce industry, execution in 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers provide heightened growth avenue for the e-commerce logistics industry. Retailers have revamped their traditional warehouses to cater to the requirements of e-commerce and logistics to improve the store-level inventory accuracy and increase their ability to serve larger consignments. Further, supply chain solutions are being customized to serve the user requirements with the transformed fundamentals of product distribution and advancements in technology. Additionally, business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work processes.

The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to garner $535,895 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 21.2% during the period 2016-2022.

The extended execution of the supply chain footprint is highly opportunistic for market growth. However, factors such as high deployment of warehouse management solutions and regulatory issues restrict the market growth to a considerable extent.

Major industry players - DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon, Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Clipper Logistics Plc.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1860

In 2015, the transportation sub-segment dominated the market; however, the warehousing service type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) has boosted the e-commerce logistics market growth. TMS aids in planning deliveries across the supply chain. Furthermore, optimizing the flow of goods and leveraging consolidated capacity have increased the growth potential of the market. Further, the domestic operational area leads the global e-commerce logistics market and the international operational area portrays the fastest growth rate in the global market.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1860

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

Similar Reports -

1. Connected Logistics Market

2. Digital Logistics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

