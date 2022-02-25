Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.24.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mindy McIntyre, 42, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy at the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle). McIntyre has served as a Deputy Cabinet Secretary in the Office of the Governor since 2021. She was Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) from 2016 to 2021, Legislative Consultant in the Office of Senator Lois Wolk from 2009 to 2016 and Water Program Manager at the Planning and Conservation League from 2003 to 2009. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,852. McIntyre is a Democrat.

Jane Dolan, 72, of Chico, has been reappointed and designated President at the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, where she has served as a member since 2012. Dolan has been Executive Director at the Sacramento River Forum since 2010 and a Probate Referee since 1987. She served as a Member of the Butte County Board of Supervisors from 1979 to 2011. Dolan was a Committee Member on the Governor’s Advisory Drought Planning Panel in 2000. She is a member of the California Probate Referees Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $52,794. Dolan is a Democrat.

Michael Villines, 54, of Placerville, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, where he has served since 2010. Villines has been Owner at the Villines Group LLC since 2011. He served as a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010 and was Director of Public Relations and Co-Owner at Panagraph Marketing Solutions from 1999 to 2004. Villines was Chief of Staff to California State Assemblymember Chuck Poochigian from 1994 to 1998 and Special Assistant at the California Department of Fish and Game from 1992 to 1994. He was an Advance Representative in the Office of the Governor from 1991 to 1992. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $52,794. Villines is a Republican.

Juvilyn D. Alegre, 51, of Chula Vista, has been reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where she has served since 2016. Alegre has served as Fire Prevention Supervisor at the San Diego Fire Rescue Department since 2012, where she was a Fire Prevention Inspector from 2007 to 2012. She was a Wastewater Pretreatment Inspector at the City of San Diego Metropolitan Wastewater Department from 2000 to 2007 and Hazardous Materials Inspector at the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department from 1994 to 2000. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Alegre is a Democrat

James D. Haskin, 44, of Fremont, has been appointed to the California Building Standards Commission. Haskin has been Director of Pre-Construction at All Temperature Service Air Conditioning Inc. since 2005. He was Chief Estimator at Air Systems Inc. from 2001 to 2005. Haskin is a member of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Haskin is a Republican.

Erick D. Mikiten, 58, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where he has served since 2012. Mikiten has been President at Mikiten Architecture since 1991 and founded The Art of Access in 2021. He earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mikiten is a Democrat.

Frank Ramirez, 68, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Building Standards Commission. Ramirez was Sustainable Freight Project Manager at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development from 2017 to 2021, where he served in several positions from 2011 to 2017, including Deputy Director of Goods Movement and Sustainable Freight, Project Manager and Senior Permit Specialist. Ramirez was Senior Policy Analyst at the California State Library from 2004 to 2011. He was Project Manager in the Governor’s Office of Military Support from 2003 to 2004. Ramirez was Deputy Director of Planning at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 2000 to 2003. He was Director of the Office of Permit Assistance at the California Trade and Commerce Agency from 1997 to 2000. Ramirez earned a Master of Urban Planning degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ramirez is a Democrat.

Kent Sasaki, 57, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where he has served since 2012 and from 2003 to 2006. Sasaki has been a Principal at Wiss Janney Elstner Associates Inc. since 2007, where he has held several positions, including Board Member, since he started with the firm in 1989. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Structural Engineers Association of California. Sasaki earned a Master of Engineering degree in structural engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sasaki is a Democrat.

